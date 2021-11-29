WFIT's Favorite New Releases for November 2021

November was yet another great month for new music in 2021. We got an unexpected comeback from ABBA. Lyndsey Jordan, AKA Snail Mail gave us a more synths and strings on her breakup and recovery follow up to her 2018 release Lush. Courtney Barnett slowed the tempo a bit on Things Take Time, Take Time. Gov’t Mule rediscovered their blues roots. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss recaptured the magic in the sequel to Raising Sand. And The Boss revisited a very special night at Madison Square Garden In 1979.

Here are some of our favorite new releases for the month of November: