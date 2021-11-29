© 2021 WFIT
WFIT's Favorite New Releases for November 2021

WFIT | By Robb West
Published November 29, 2021 at 2:48 PM EST
Collage_November.jpg
Clockwise from top left: Pip Blom, Silk Sonic, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Snail Mail, Mitski, Bruce Springsteen.

November was yet another great month for new music in 2021. We got an unexpected comeback from ABBA. Lyndsey Jordan, AKA Snail Mail gave us a more synths and strings on her breakup and recovery follow up to her 2018 release Lush. Courtney Barnett slowed the tempo a bit on Things Take Time, Take Time. Gov’t Mule rediscovered their blues roots. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss recaptured the magic in the sequel to Raising Sand. And The Boss revisited a very special night at Madison Square Garden In 1979.

Here are some of our favorite new releases for the month of November:

MusicNew Music#NowPlaying
Robb West
A transplant from Athens, Georgia, Robb maintains WFIT's website and social media and is the host of Left Of The Dial.
