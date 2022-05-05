PUP stays honest and true to their roots in 'The Unravelling of PupTheBand'

As long as punk bands have existed, there has existed, alongside, a quandary: How do you deal with success without betraying your values, without changing who you are? Canadian band PUP formed over a decade ago, and that name — PUP — is an acronym, courtesy of one of the band member's grandmother, for Pathetic Use of Potential ... which has proven to be untrue, as they've seen a lot of success over the last decade. Today, you'll hear me talk to frontman Stefan Babcock, whom I've known since back when they started out years ago, practicing in a cramped Toronto basement. We chat about how they've kept themselves honest and true to their roots — partly by spending more time together than ever before while making their latest album, The Unravelling of PupTheBand. Plus, you'll hear them perform live.

Copyright 2022 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.