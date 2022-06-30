© 2022 WFIT
Guitar Trax host Brian Tarquin nominated by Josie Music

WFIT | By Robb West
Published June 30, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT
brian-tarquin.jpeg

THE 8TH ANNUAL JOSIE MUSIC AWARDS has nominated WFIT's Guitar Trax host Brian Tarquin as Musician of the Year (Guitarist) and Music Producer of the Year.

The winners will be announced during the award ceremony on October 23, 2022 held in the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Josie Music Awards was created solely to celebrate those in the independent music industry that work so hard every day and deserve to have a night of their own. It is an all-genre music award show ceremony which includes a lavish red carpet and many performances. Since its inaugural celebration in 2015, the Josie Music Awards was, is, and remains the largest independent artist award show globally. Certainly, the most gala from the red carpet to the breathtaking venues the award show has been held in such as The Gaylord Opryland Resort "The Springs" building and the world-renowned Schermerhorn

Symphony Center Concert Hall, The Nissan Stadium (all located in Nashville, Tennessee), The Celebrity Theater in Dollywood (Pigeon Forge, Tennessee), and the Country Tonite Theatre (Pigeon Forge, Tennessee). Thousands of people from around the globe attend such as independent artists, songwriters, record labels, talent agencies, promotion companies, producers, engineers, management companies, press, music industry businesses, family/friends/fans, spectators, and more come out each year to enjoy the performances, award recognition, and the elaborate celebration.

Robb West
A transplant from Athens, Georgia, Robb maintains WFIT's website and social media and is the host of Left Of The Dial.
