We revisit Peter O’Dowd’s conversation back in January with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame musician Elvis Costello about the album. Costello is now out on tour.

In “The Boy Named If” Costello looks at childhood and how it shapes who we become and how we become.



This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.