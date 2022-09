Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with musician Lang Lang about “The Disney Book,” which contains piano versions of classic Disney songs such as “Let it Go” and “When You Wish Upon a Star.”

Lang Lang plays the Hollywood Bowl on Thursday night.

Lang Lang reimagines Disney classics in his latest release. (Simon Webb)

