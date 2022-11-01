WFIT's favorite new releases for October 2022

We got a tease of Fall weather (Florida style) and some really cool new music in October including new singles from from Bruce Springsteen, Sharon Van Etten, LCD Soundsystem, and local outfit Tank Top. Plus hot off the presses long players from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Alvvays, Bartees Strange, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard (their 3rd full length release of the year), and a special edition of The Beatles' Revolver with a new stereo mix by Giles Martin.

Here's a playlist of some of our favorite tracks from the month of October 2022.