© 2023 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Tune in to a mini-concert with The National

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Will Loftus
Published June 12, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT
The National
Josh Goleman
/
Courtesy of the artist
The National

Today on World Cafe, we have a special treat: a mini-concert featuring The National. These live performances were recorded at the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, N.Y., shortly before the release of their latest album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein.

Recorded at Aaron Dessner's Long Pond Studio in Hudson Valley, N.Y., The National's new album features guest appearances from Sufjan Stevens, Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift.
Copyright 2023 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Tags
Music Live MusicLive Performance#MusicDiscoveryNew Music
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao
Will Loftus