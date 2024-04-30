© 2024 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Alejandro Escovedo reimagines his catalog on 'Echo Dancing'

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Kimberly Junod
Published April 30, 2024 at 3:56 PM EDT
Alejandro Escovedo
Nancy Rankin Escovedo
/
Courtesy of the artist
Alejandro Escovedo

Alejandro Escovedo's career his taken many turns over the last six decades, from opening for The Sex Pistols at their last show as a member of the punk rock outfit the Nuns, to rocking with Austin's True Believers. Of course, there's also his solo career as a roots artist.

Escovedo has never been afraid to scratch a different musical itch, and his latest album serves as a revisitation and reminder of what's made him essential listening in the first place.

Echo Dancing puts a new spin on classics of Escovedo, like "Sacramento & Polk' and "Bury Me." The arrangements, courtesy of co-producer Don Giovanni, are filled with drum machines and synths and bring a different, sometimes darker energy to the mix, that wouldn't feel out of place on a Suicide or Nine Inch Nails album. Once a punk, always a punk.

In this session, Escovedo talks about revisiting these songs and why he's not a fan of the term Americana.

Thank you to our friends at KUTX in Austin for their work on today's live performances: Jake Perlman, Rene Chavez, Renee Dominguez, and Michael Minasi.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Copyright 2024 XPN

Stephen Kallao
Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).
