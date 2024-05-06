© 2024 WFIT
Justice come roaring back to life on 'Hyperdrama'

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Miguel Perez
Published May 6, 2024 at 8:10 AM EDT
Justice
Julia Vincent
/
Courtesy of the artist
Justice

When the French electronic duo of Gaspard Auge and Xavier de Rosnay released their very first single as Justice in 2005, it sounded like nothing else. The explosive "Waters of Nazareth" was eventually included on †, the duo's debut full length album, a couple years later.

That record launched their careers; It was nominated for two Grammy Awards, and it still sounds as thrilling as it did when it first came out. But, Justice has never been content to keep doing the same thing. On their fourth studio album Hyperdrama, Auge and de Rosnay welcome a bunch of collaborators to mix things up, like Tame Impala's Kevin Parker, Miguel and Thundercat.

In this session, Justice talks about using their own homemade samples on the album, working with Parker, and fusing the electronic element with the human one on Hyperdrama.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Raina Douris
