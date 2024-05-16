WFIT Guitar Trax host Brian Tarquin talks about ‘Beyond the Warrior’s Eyes’ and gives a special studio tour

Emmy Award-winning artist Brian Tarquin recently released his new benefit album for our country's veterans entitled Beyond the Warrior's Eyes, featuring some of the best musicians on the planet, including Jean Luc Ponty, Eric Johnson, Robben Ford, Steve Morse, Dean Brown, Hal Lindes (Dire Straits), Chris Poland (Megadeth), John Tropea (Billy Cobham), Steve Kindler (Jeff Beck), Carl Verheyen (Supertramp) & Larry McCray (John Mayall), the late Phil Naro. The album is a follow-up to his 2023 album Brothers in Arms.

Read the story at APM Music's website.

