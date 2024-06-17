Brittany Davis brings their life into vivid focus on 'Image Issues'

For Brittany Davis, music is everywhere, and it is in everything.

Born without sight, the Seattle-based artist has used music as a way to communicate with and navigate through the world ever since they can remember. On their debut full-length album, Image Issues, Brittany lets you experience the world they way they do. They take us through layers of sounds and beats that are almost tangible.

In this session, Davis talks about making the album, which they did almost entirely on their own, from writing to mixing to performing nearly every instrument. Davis also talks about their friendship with Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard and connecting with the album's co-producer, Josh Evans.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Copyright 2024 XPN