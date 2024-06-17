© 2024 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Brittany Davis brings their life into vivid focus on 'Image Issues'

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Miguel Perez
Published June 17, 2024 at 3:19 PM EDT
Lance Mercer

For Brittany Davis, music is everywhere, and it is in everything.

Born without sight, the Seattle-based artist has used music as a way to communicate with and navigate through the world ever since they can remember. On their debut full-length album, Image Issues, Brittany lets you experience the world they way they do. They take us through layers of sounds and beats that are almost tangible.

In this session, Davis talks about making the album, which they did almost entirely on their own, from writing to mixing to performing nearly every instrument. Davis also talks about their friendship with Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard and connecting with the album's co-producer, Josh Evans.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Copyright 2024 XPN

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She was also involved with Canada's highest music honors: hosting the Polaris Music Prize Gala from 2017 to 2019, as well as serving on the jury for both that award and the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.