Public Radio for the Space Coast
Guitar Trax Show: Uli Jon Roth Interview

WFIT | By Brian Tarquin
Published October 31, 2024 at 3:37 PM EDT
1 of 3  — ULI TOKYO TAPES REVISITED BOOKLET - PAGE 5 flat_GLR.jpg
Emili Muraki
2 of 3  — ULI TOKYO TAPES REVISITED BOOKLET - PAGE 37 flat_GLR.jpg
Emili Muraki
3 of 3  — UJR MILANO 2008_GLR.jpg
SANTINI LUCIO

Uli Jon Roth Shred Master!

Uli recorded five albums with the Scorpions – one for each year of his tenure. Each one of these was to achieve iconic status in the history of rock music. The band recorded altogether four studio albums and one live-album during that five-year period. These were – in chronological order – Fly To The Rainbow (1974), In Trance (1975), Virgin Killer (1976) and Taken by Force (1977).

After the Scorpions Roth formed his own band named Electric Sun—releasing three albums: Earthquake (1979) dedicated to the spirit of Jimi Hendrix, Fire Wind (1981), dedicated to Anwar Sadat and featured a song called "Enola Gay (Hiroshima Today?)" about the atomic bombing of Japan by a Boeing B-29 Superfortress bomber of that name, and his third and final Electric Sun album Beyond the Astral Skies (1985), dedicated both to Martin Luther King Jr. and to Roth's fans. This final album featured ex-Jethro Tull drummer Clive Bunker on drums and timpani.
Music
Brian Tarquin
Multi-Emmy award winning Brian Tarquin is an established top rate composer/guitarist/producer. He has produced and recorded such guitar icons as Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, Larry Coryell, Robben Ford, Steve Morse, Vinnie Moore to name a few. Through the past 30 years he has enjoyed Top 10 radio hits in several formats. His recent release "Beyond The Warrior's Eyes" went #1 on the Roots Music Reports Top 50 Fusion Albums.

