Guitar Trax Show: Uli Jon Roth Interview

Uli recorded five albums with the Scorpions – one for each year of his tenure. Each one of these was to achieve iconic status in the history of rock music. The band recorded altogether four studio albums and one live-album during that five-year period. These were – in chronological order – Fly To The Rainbow (1974), In Trance (1975), Virgin Killer (1976) and Taken by Force (1977).

After the Scorpions Roth formed his own band named Electric Sun—releasing three albums: Earthquake (1979) dedicated to the spirit of Jimi Hendrix, Fire Wind (1981), dedicated to Anwar Sadat and featured a song called "Enola Gay (Hiroshima Today?)" about the atomic bombing of Japan by a Boeing B-29 Superfortress bomber of that name, and his third and final Electric Sun album Beyond the Astral Skies (1985), dedicated both to Martin Luther King Jr. and to Roth's fans. This final album featured ex-Jethro Tull drummer Clive Bunker on drums and timpani.