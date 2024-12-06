© 2024 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WFIT's Favorite Songs of 2024

WFIT | By Mikey Holland
Published December 6, 2024 at 1:51 PM EST
Collage art of artists that released music in 2024

With all its ups and downs, this year has been another great one for music lovers. Plenty of new and classic artists dominated our playlists. Here are WFIT's top 10 lists for 2024.

We could use your help! If you’re not a WFIT member, please click here and become a sustaining member today. If you’re already a member, please consider an additional gift or increasing your monthly contribution. Your help is vital to the station’s success in 2025!

WFIT Music
Steve Keller, Program Director

1 Blondshell ft Bully ‘Docket’
2 MJ Lenderman ‘She’s Leaving You’
3 Mangrove ‘Lying to Yourself’ (Local)
4 The Heavy Heavy ‘Because You’re Mine’
5 Billy Allen & The Pollies ‘All of Me’
6 The Circle Line ‘I Find Myself’ (local)
7 Dehd ‘Dog Days’
8 Brigitte Calls Me Baby ‘We Were Never Alive’
9 Airbourne Toxic Event ‘Glory’
10 Rainy Angel ‘Lemonade’ (Local)

Steve Yasko, General Manager

  1. Killers ‘Bright Lights’
  2. Sports Team ‘I’m In Love (Subaru)
  3. Billy Allen and the Pollies ‘All Of Me’
  4. Teddy Swims ‘The Door’
  5. Collective Soul ‘Mother’s Love’
  6. Clairo ‘Sexy To Someone’
  7. Lizzie No ‘Halfsies’
  8. Eddie 9v ‘Saratoga’
  9. The Black Keys ‘Beautiful People (Stay High)’
  10. Inhaler ‘Just To Keep You Satisfied’

Barefoot Rick, Barefoot's Beach House

1. 'Capricorn' - Vampire Weekend
2. 'That’s How I’m Feeling' - Jack White
3. 'All in Good Time' - Iron & Wine feat. Fiona Apple
4. 'The Door' - Teddy Swims
5. 'A Fragile Thing' - The Cure
6. 'You’re So Impatient' - The Pixies
7. 'I Guess Times Just Makes Fools of Us All' - Father John Misty
8. 'Supersad' - Suki Waterhouse
9. 'Superbreath' - Karen O & Danger Mouse
10. 'Don’t Get Me Started' - The Smile

Mikey, Very Cool and Good

  1. 'Got To Be Mine' - Vulfmon, Evangeline
  2. 'Life Is' - Jessica Pratt
  3. 'Playing Favorites' - Sheer Mag
  4. 'Every Little Thing' Peach Pit
  5. 'Down Bad' - TATYANA
  6. 'Dream State' - Kamasi Washington, André 3000
  7. 'Crying in the Trees' - Rich Ruth
  8. 'Playgroup' - BADBADNOTGOOD
  9. 'Damage' - Chris Cohen
  10. 'Audacious' - Franz Ferdinand
Tags
Music New Music
Mikey Holland
A Melbourne native, raised on a steady diet of alternative deep cuts from his dad's bootleg WFIT tapes.
See stories by Mikey Holland