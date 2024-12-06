WFIT's Favorite Songs of 2024

With all its ups and downs, this year has been another great one for music lovers. Plenty of new and classic artists dominated our playlists. Here are WFIT's top 10 lists for 2024.

We could use your help! If you’re not a WFIT member, please click here and become a sustaining member today. If you’re already a member, please consider an additional gift or increasing your monthly contribution. Your help is vital to the station’s success in 2025!

WFIT Music

Steve Keller, Program Director

1 Blondshell ft Bully ‘Docket’

2 MJ Lenderman ‘She’s Leaving You’

3 Mangrove ‘Lying to Yourself’ (Local)

4 The Heavy Heavy ‘Because You’re Mine’

5 Billy Allen & The Pollies ‘All of Me’

6 The Circle Line ‘I Find Myself’ (local)

7 Dehd ‘Dog Days’

8 Brigitte Calls Me Baby ‘We Were Never Alive’

9 Airbourne Toxic Event ‘Glory’

10 Rainy Angel ‘Lemonade’ (Local)

Steve Yasko, General Manager



Killers ‘Bright Lights’ Sports Team ‘I’m In Love (Subaru) Billy Allen and the Pollies ‘All Of Me’ Teddy Swims ‘The Door’ Collective Soul ‘Mother’s Love’ Clairo ‘Sexy To Someone’ Lizzie No ‘Halfsies’ Eddie 9v ‘Saratoga’ The Black Keys ‘Beautiful People (Stay High)’ Inhaler ‘Just To Keep You Satisfied’



Barefoot Rick, Barefoot's Beach House

1. 'Capricorn' - Vampire Weekend

2. 'That’s How I’m Feeling' - Jack White

3. 'All in Good Time' - Iron & Wine feat. Fiona Apple

4. 'The Door' - Teddy Swims

5. 'A Fragile Thing' - The Cure

6. 'You’re So Impatient' - The Pixies

7. 'I Guess Times Just Makes Fools of Us All' - Father John Misty

8. 'Supersad' - Suki Waterhouse

9. 'Superbreath' - Karen O & Danger Mouse

10. 'Don’t Get Me Started' - The Smile

Mikey, Very Cool and Good