AAA activates free Tow to Go service for impaired drivers in Central Florida

AAA is rolling out its Tow to Go program.

The auto club wants drivers to know starting at 6 pm on Friday, December 22, that they can call for a free tow if they’ve been drinking or using substances.

AAA’s Tow to Go service will take you and your car back home or to another location within a ten-mile radius this holiday.

The service is free to members and non-members alike, and is available through Tuesday, January 2.

Since the inception of the program, Tow to Go has kept more than 25,000 impaired drivers off the roads.

If you're traveling this holiday, the service is also available in Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and parts of Colorado, North Carolina and Indiana.

For a free ride, call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

