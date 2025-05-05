Federal Funding: A note from Steve

Dear Friends,

Last week, the President signed an executive order titled Ending Taxpayer Subsidization of Biased Media. The order instructs the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to prohibit both direct and indirect federal funding to National Public Radio (NPR) and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS).

CPB, NPR and PBS have all issued statements that the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967 makes this executive order not enforceable as the Act states the CPB is “not a federal executive agency subject to the President’s authority.” Congress directly authorized and funded CPB to be a private nonprofit corporation wholly independent of the federal government.

What the order does and doesn’t attempt to do:

· It targets federal dollars only. Private donations, foundation grants, corporate sponsorships, and member support continue to be the foundation of WFIT’s near and long-term sustainability. You power WFIT each and every day.

· It leaves public media's overall congressional appropriation unchanged—at least for now. How any federal funds are reallocated after removing NPR and PBS is not yet defined but is sure to have significant impacts on WFIT and all local public media organizations.

· It does not close local public media stations. However, because most stations rely on federal funding through Community Service Grants to pay for infrastructure, emergency‐alert services, local journalism and music programming, the financial ripple effects could be significant, especially for smaller stations like WFIT.

How federal support fits into WFIT’s budget:

Federal dollars flow to WFIT through an annual grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). These grants account for about 28%, or about $130,000, of WFIT’s budget with the rest coming from sponsorships, individual contributions, other grants and vehicle donations. Florida Tech provides in-kind support and salary for staff member.

CPB also pays for public radio stations music rights cost for both over the air broadcasting and streaming. This cost would be difficult for stations, including WFIT, to absorb into our finances.

Our mission, vision, and values will guide us through:

Nothing in this executive order alters why WFIT exists: to strengthen the Space Coast’s public square where music, emergency communication, news, and non-profit community organizations are showcased.

What happens next?



Continued Assessment, Planning, and Advocacy. I meet with NPR government relations staff and other General Managers twice each week to keep up as the situation develops.

WFIT will continue working to keep our elected officials educated about how potential cuts would have an impact on smaller stations.

We’ll be transparent. We’ll issue updates as the process unfolds. The actions coming out of DC are fluid and can change daily. We pledge not to overwhelm you with information, but to ensure you have substantive updates.

We remain dedicated to serving our community with integrity and passion. The potential financial challenges posed by changes in federal funding underscore the importance of our shared mission and the need for collective support. Our resilience is fortified by the unwavering commitment of our listeners, donors, and partners, who understand the vital role that WFIT plays in preserving and enhancing the cultural and informative landscape of the Space Coast.

How you can help right now:



Stay informed. Listen to the station and visit wfit.org for updates.



Make your voice heard. If you value free, public‐service media, contact your representatives or visit Protect My Public Media to share your story.



Support our work with a donation today. The surest way to safeguard fact-based journalismand exciting cultural exploration through music is through your personal investment in WFIT now.

WFIT has served the Space Coast for 50 years, through changing technologies and political climates alike. Our commitment to you is unwavering. And while these challenges are significant, we will be here for you each and every day for the next 50 years.

Thank you for standing with us. We need and appreciate you, always.

Steve

Representative Mike Haridopolos

1039 Longworth House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

Phone: (202) 225-3671

Senator Rick Scott

110 Hart Senate Office Building

Washington DC 20510

Phone: (202) 224-5274

Senator Ashley B. Moody

SD-B40B Dirksen Office Building

Washington, DC 20510

(202) 224-3041

