Open Meeting Policy

Section 396(k)(4) of the Communications Act provides that:

"Funds may not be distributed pursuant to this subsection to the Public Broadcasting Service or National Public Radio (or any successor organization), or to the licensee or permittee of any public broadcast station, unless the governing body of any such organization, any committee of such governing body, or any advisory body of any such organization, holds open meetings preceded by reasonable notice to the public. All persons shall be permitted to attend any meeting of the board, or of any such committee or body, and no person shall be required, as a condition to attendance at any such meeting, to register such person's name or to provide any other information. Nothing contained in this paragraph shall be construed to prevent any such board, committee, or body from holding closed sessions to consider matters relating to individual employees, proprietary information, litigation and other matters requiring the confidential advice of counsel, commercial or financial information obtained from a person on a privileged or confidential basis, or the purchase of property or services whenever the premature exposure of such purchase would compromise the business interests of any such organization. If any such meeting is closed pursuant to the provisions of this paragraph, the organization involved shall thereafter (within a reasonable period of time) make available to the public a written statement containing an explanation of the reasons for closing the meeting."

B. Section 397(5) of the Act provides that:

"The term 'meeting' means the deliberations of at least the number of members of a governing or advisory body, or any committee thereof, required to take action on behalf of such body or committee where such deliberations determine or result in the joint conduct or disposition of the governing or advisory body's business, or the committee's business, as the case may be, but only to the extent that such deliberations relate to public broadcasting."

As a Florida Institute of Technology department, WFIT’s governing body is the Board of Trustees of Florida Tech. As a private university dealing with sensitive information, Florida Tech’s Board of Trustees meetings are closed to the public. Portions of the meetings devoted to radio station business will be open to the public. Notice of sessions dedicated to radio station business will be announced on air and online at least seven days in advance.

Click here to see the current Florida Tech Board of Trustees.