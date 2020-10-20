Hazardous Waste Do's and Don'ts

Household Hazardous Waste

In order to protect the natural environmental systems in Brevard County, it is important that we prevent unlawful discharges and improper disposal of household chemical and electronic products.

The Solid Waste Management Department operates three permanent Household Hazardous Waste Collection Centers where these materials may be delivered. Brevard County residents may take accepted items from non-business activities to one of these collection centers for safe disposal at no cost. Proof of residency may be required.

Collection Center Locations

Participants may be asked for proof of residency and source of the materials being delivered for disposal. Residents may use their driver's license, tax bill or utility bill.

Central Disposal Facility

2250 Adamson Road

Cocoa, FL

Monday - Saturday

8:00am - 4:00pm

Mockingbird Mulching Facility

3600 South Street

Titusville, FL

Monday - Saturday

8:00am - 4:00pm

Sarno Landfill

3379 Sarno Road

Melbourne, FL

Monday - Saturday

8:00am - 4:00pm

Household Hazardous Products Around the Home

In the Garage



Auto fluids (antifreeze, brake / power steering, motor oil)

Auto / boat batteries

Boat flares

Gasoline / diesel

Lighter fluid

Lubricants

Oil filters

Paints / stains, thinners

Sealers / solvents

Roof coatings

In the Yard



Fertilizers

Fungicides

Flea dip/sprays

Herbicides

Insecticides

Pesticides

Pool cleaning supplies

Propane tanks

Rat poison

In the House



Aerosol sprays (hair / paint / bug & oven cleaner)

Adhesives

Drain cleaner

Electronics (10 large per year)

Fluorescent lamps (10 each per household per year)

Compact Fluorescent Bulbs (CFLs)

Health and beauty aides (polish & remover, rubbing alcohol, peroxide)

Mercury containing devices (thermometers / thermostats)

Rechargeable batteries (Ni-cad, lithium / button)

Used Cooking Oil (detailed instructions included below)

Hazardous Liquids and Chemicals

Up to twenty-five (25) gallons of liquid waste can be accepted per household per year. However container sizes larger than five (5) gallons will not be accepted.

Residents bringing bulk liquids such as used motor oil, gasoline and antifreeze can have their container(s) returned to them after the liquid is poured off by the HHW Technician. This follows the program's safety protocol.

How to package and transport materials:

Chemical products from your home should never be poured on the ground or into storm drains. Never flush or pour down the drain unused medications / pills (Please use the Prescription drug take back program).

Keep products in original labeled container

Do Not mix chemicals together

Place leaky containers in clear plastic bags

Pack in sturdy boxes and use newspaper to prevent breakage

Put boxes in the trunk or the back of the vehicle away from passengers

Cover battery terminals with heavy tape (place individual lead or rechargeable batteries in plastic bags.)

What Not to Bring to Our Collection Centers



Alkaline batteries - (AA, AAA, C, D) have been determined as non-hazardous and may be disposed of in your regular trash.

Bilge water - oily fuel-water mixture from a boat bilge. Contact your local marina or used oil recycler for disposal information.

Bio-hazardous wastes - human body parts, tissue or organs, lab cultures, vaccines, discarded medicines, blood coated clothing or cotton balls, medical tubing or catheters. For citizen information visit Biomedical Waste Program website.

Explosives - Contact the Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad at 321.633-7141.

Fire Extinguishers - it is safe to dispose of EMPTY (fully discharged) fire extinguishers in your home trash. Fire extinguishers that are NOT EMPTY, contact a local fire extinguisher company for recharge or disposal information. Many companies offer free or low-cost disposal

Smoke detectors - The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) considers domestic smoke detectors below regulatory concern and exempts these materials from regulatory requirements. The NRC recommends disposal in regular household trash or MAIL BACK to manufacturer. Check back of detector for company name and address.

55 gallon drums - commonly associated with commercially generated hazardous wastes. No containers larger than 5 gallon buckets will be accepted at the HHW collection centers.

Rear-Projection Televisions - They can be thrown in the regular trash.

Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) Televisions – They can be thrown in the regular trash.

Programs

Drop and Swap

The Drop and Swap Program operates at the Cocoa and Sarno Household Hazardous Waste Collection Centers Only.

Items are separated into usable products brought in by residents. Residents can browse and pickup products including usable household cleaners, automotive fluids and paint products free of charge.

These usable products would otherwise be disposed of through the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Program.

Used Vegetable Oil Recycling Program

Brevard County Solid Waste Management Department provides used vegetable oil recycling drop off locations at two of our three Household Hazardous Waste Collection Centers: Central Disposal Facility at 2250 Adamson Road, Cocoa, and Sarno Road Landfill at 3379 Sarno Road, Melbourne. Any Type of liquid, vegetable-based oil qualifies. This includes peanut, corn, canola, olive, sunflower, safflower, rapeseed, etc.

This program is available to Brevard County residents only. Please place cooled liquid cooking oil in a metal or plastic container with a tight-fitting lid. Make sure the oil is not mixed with other fluids (water, petroleum products, soaps, animal fats, etc.). Cooking oils contaminated with any other materials will not be accepted. Solid grease or vegetable oil that is mixed with animal fats cannot be accepted for recycling. Mixed oils, fats, and greases should be placed in a container such as an empty jar or coffee can. Once the materials have solidified, secure the lid and place the container in your trash; do not pour it down your drain or garbage disposal.

The drop off points will not accept containers larger than five gallons or smaller than one quart. Dispose of small amounts of grease or oil in your trash after they have cooled. Small amounts can be poured onto napkins, paper towels, or other trash that will absorb the oils. Small amounts can also be mixed with unscented kitty litter, sand, or dirt to help solidify the oils before adding to the trash.

