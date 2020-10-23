Aging Matters Continues their work during the Pandemic & Holiday Gift Drive

Holiday Reaching Out Gift Program 2020

Would you like to make a difference in the lives of the most cherished of our

Brevard County citizens?

Any amount you can give will make a difference in a life in our community.

Why Donate?



Donate to end senior hunger

Donate to help keep a senior safe and independent in their own home

Donate to honor someone who had an impact in your life

Donate to remember a loved one

Donate Today!

Please help us provide some Holiday Joy to our Brevard County home-bound Seniors this year!

This holiday season is going to be extra-challenging, especially for our homebound – and often isolated – Brevard County Seniors in Need.

By purchasing or providing funding for gifts (max $25 per gift), you will help us provide a bit of Holiday Cheer – and a happy memory – for our over 1700 clients.

Click here to see the gift list: AMiB Reaching Out Holiday Gift List 2020

Click here to access the Amazon link to shop for gifts: https://a.co/9EQefuK

Click here to donate to our Gift Program: Donate

For more information, please email or call Peggy Ward:pward@agingmattersbrevard.org321-806-3716

