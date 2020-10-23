Aging Matters Continues their work during the Pandemic & Holiday Gift Drive
Holiday Reaching Out Gift Program 2020
Would you like to make a difference in the lives of the most cherished of our
Brevard County citizens?
Any amount you can give will make a difference in a life in our community.
Why Donate?
- Donate to end senior hunger
- Donate to help keep a senior safe and independent in their own home
- Donate to honor someone who had an impact in your life
- Donate to remember a loved one
Donate Today!
Please help us provide some Holiday Joy to our Brevard County home-bound Seniors this year!
This holiday season is going to be extra-challenging, especially for our homebound – and often isolated – Brevard County Seniors in Need.
By purchasing or providing funding for gifts (max $25 per gift), you will help us provide a bit of Holiday Cheer – and a happy memory – for our over 1700 clients.
Click here to see the gift list: AMiB Reaching Out Holiday Gift List 2020
Click here to access the Amazon link to shop for gifts: https://a.co/9EQefuK
Click here to donate to our Gift Program: Donate
For more information, please email or call Peggy Ward:pward@agingmattersbrevard.org321-806-3716