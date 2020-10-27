League of Women's Voters Space Coast Shares Voter Information

The League of Women Voters of the United States encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

The League of Women Voters Education Fund works to register voters, provide voters with election information through voter guides as well as candidate forums and debates.

Our Mission, Vision, and Value

Mission

Empowering voters. Defending democracy.

Vision

We envision a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate.

Value

We believe in the power of women to create a more perfect democracy.

Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

LWV is an organization fully committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in principle and in practice. Diversity, equity, and inclusion are central to the organization’s current and future success in engaging all individuals, households, communities, and policy makers in creating a more perfect democracy.

There shall be no barriers to full participation in this organization on the basis of gender, gender identity, ethnicity, race, native or indigenous origin, age, generation, sexual orientation, culture, religion, belief system, marital status, parental status, socioeconomic status, language, accent, ability status, mental health, educational level or background, geography, nationality, work style, work experience, job role function, thinking style, personality type, physical appearance, political perspective or affiliation and/or any other characteristic that can be identified as recognizing or illustrating diversity.

