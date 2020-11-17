American Space Museum Highlights Brevard's Role in Space Flight

American Space Museum

Inside our museum’s galleries in downtown Titusville, you will find items that have been donated by individuals, astronauts, space workers, NASA, and NASA contractor companies. Some have flown in space. We also have actual Space Shuttle Launch Control Center consoles, Air Force Launch Pad 36A consoles, and a Pad 16 Launch Sequencer.

Address / Email / Phone

American Space Museum and Walk of Fame308 Pine StreetTitusville, Florida 32796 MAP

E-Mail: info@americanspacemuseum.orgPhone: (321) 264-0434 Fax: (321) 264-0767

Hours of Exploration

Monday – Friday BY RESERVATION ONLYEXCEPT: Closed on New Years Eve, New Years Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, Day after Christmas.

