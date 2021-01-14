Run 4 Kids Race Challenge

Run for the Kids Challenge 2021

Adults and kids running and walking for Brevard's families.

Protecting Brevard County’s most vulnerable – from babies still in the womb to families facing domestic abuse – takes an entire community of people working for the better good. It also takes awareness and active participation. In 2021, four community-driven 5K races will partner for the Run for the Kids Challenge. All revenue will benefit four Brevard-based organizations that provide funding, resources, and other assistance for children and their families.

The race series consists of:

• Tooth Trot 5K on January 23, 2021

• Brevard PALS 5K Run/Walk for Autism Awareness on February 20, 2021

• Brianna Marie Foundation 5K on March 6, 2021

• Downtown Melbourne 5K: Wizards, Muggles, & More on March 20, 2021

Fantastic medals will be awarded to all race series registrants as well as special awards for 1st, 2nd and 3rd combined 4-race time for female and male category... but more importantly you will be supporting 4 important non-profit charities all located right here in Brevard County.

Virtual Run/Walk Option: Can’t participate in person for these races? Sign up for our VIRTUAL RUN option and we will mail you the Series Finisher Medal at the end of March! Thanks for your participation in helping many children and their families!

(If you are interested in being an race series sponsor and showing your commitment to our community - please contact the "Race for the Kids Challenge" director: David Scholl at RFTKinfo@gmail.com).

