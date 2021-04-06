© 2021 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Coastal Connection

Meet Keenun Barley EGAD's new Executive Director

Published April 6, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT
Keenun Barley is passionate about EGAD. She is the co-organizer of FLEAGAD Market and Space Coast Music Festival, as well as Space Coast Fresh Fest, a vegan festival. She is also the founder of Plant-Based Brevard, on the Board of Directors for Warriors 4 Kids, and is part-owner in Co/Create, a business on Highland Avenue that hosts space for a collective of smaller vendors.

“The arts district is where I spend most of my time and I’m excited to step into the role of Executive Director. I am honored to be leading EGAD Main Street into a new season. I truly could not be more excited,” says Ms. Barley. She resides in Indian Harbour Beach with her husband and the youngest of their two daughters.

