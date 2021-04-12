© 2021 WFIT
Satellite Beach Celebrates Earth Day April 17th

Published April 12, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT
April 17 - 5th Annual Garden & Earth Day Fair

Join us at the 5th Annual Garden & Earth Day Celebration. Hosted by the Satellite Beach Beautification & Sustainability Board, this event is held at the DRS Community Center from 9am-2pm. This family friendly, outdoor fair promotes nature and nurturing our environment while beautifying our surroundings. A variety of vendors will be on hand showcasing garden related products and educational displays. Beautification Board members will be on hand to assist with any questions you may have. Funds raised go directly to city improvements.

