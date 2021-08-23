Aging Matters Collects Pet Food for their Meals on Wheels Clients

Meals on Wheels clients with companion animals can sign up for our Pets on Wheels program – delivering cat and dog food on a monthly basis. This partnership with the Brevard Humane Society and other donors ensures our clients have enough food for their pets so they eat the meals meant for them. All food is donated by caring citizens and businesses from our community, therefore we cannot fulfill special orders, but all food is high quality.

This year (2021-22), thanks to a grant from Meals on Wheels Loves Pets and PetSmart Charities, we are able to offer assistance for preventive veterinary services as well as pet food.

If you are interested in signing up for the Pets on Wheels program complete the application in the link below and mail to Aging Matters in Brevard/Pets on Wheels, 3600 W. King St., Cocoa, Fl. 32926.

If you would like to volunteer to deliver pet food please email pschroeder@agingmattersbrevard.org.