Supreme Injustice-Space Coast Progressive Alliance

FIRST THURSDAY EVENT-SUPREME INJUSTICE: ULTRA RIGHT BIAS ON THE BENCH

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89091950550 ID: 89091950550

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q

The Supreme Court of the United States is more skewed to the right at the

present time than it has been for over a generation. Hard and partisan bending of

Senate rules as well as the timely retirement of an octogenarian judge has

allowed the impeached former president to place three nominees on SCOTUS

and 230 nominees on other federal courts.

As our country struggles against threats to our democracy, we do not yet

know how this imbalance will affect us. Impending on the list are threats to a

women’s right to choose, voting rights and hard-won LGBTQ rights. The Roberts

court in 2000 decided Bush v Gore for Bush even though only a few Florida

counties had been recounted. How will this new court decide if an election is

close? Will they continue to support the new voter suppression laws and

gerrymandering? How will they judge the new laws allowing partisan control of

election officials?

Join us as our nationwide panel of experts discusses how SCOTUS could

impact these pressing issues for our rights and our democracy.

SPEAKERS

Dwight M. Bullard is the Senior Political Advisor of Florida Rising. Leading

the organization to bring political education and awareness to underserved and

often marginalized communities, he uplifts people in a way that makes them the

masters of their own destiny. In 2008, he was sworn into office as representative

of District 118 and was reelected subsequently. In 2012, Senator Bullard was

elected to the Florida Senate, where he served as Vice Chair of the

Transportation and Agriculture committees. He reserves membership in the

Democrats of South Dade Club, the Ron Brown Democratic Caucus, 100 Black

Men of South Florida, and many more organizations.

Douglas Keith is counsel in the Brennan Center’s Democracy Program, where

he works primarily to promote fair, diverse, and impartial courts. Previously, he

was the George A. Katz Fellow at the Brennan Center, working on matters

related to money in politics, voting rights, and redistricting. Keith’s work has been

featured in the New York Times, Washington Post, NPR, Atlantic, Guardian, New

York Daily News, and Huffington Post.

Keith previously worked as a Ford Foundation public interest law fellow at

Advancement Project, organized voting rights advocates in New York, served as

an international election observer for the National Democratic Institute and OSCE

Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, and trained poll workers for

the New York City Board of Elections. Keith is a graduate of NYU School of Law

and Duke University.

Judge Alli B Majeed – Our much admired Senior Judge Alli B Majeed, 2021

Community Leader of the Year, was the first Florida statewide elected official of

color. His path from childhood in the Guyana rainforest to longest serving

Brevard County Judge reflects his character and inspires the Space Coast

community.

Former state attorney and assistant public defender, Phi Beta Kappa and

magna cum laude graduate of Howard University and Columbus Law School,

Judge Majeed’s guiding principles as County Judge have been to treat everyone

with respect and above all, to avoid injustice.

Osita Nwanevu is a contributing editor at The New Republic. He is a former

staff writer at The New Yorker and Slate and his work has also appeared in

Harper’s, the Chicago Reader, and In These Times. Nwanevu is also the former Editor-in-Chief of the South Side Weekly.