Florida Friendly Landscaping Seminar February 19, 2022

February 19th Eau Gallie High School-Open to all

Come join us for the 2022 Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ Seminar where we will have 4 presentations plus vendors! The following talks are scheduled:

9:00-9:45 am - Creating Habitat for Winged Wildlife - Skip Healy-Change of Greenery

9:45-10:30 am - Indian River Lagoon Update - Kathy Hill - Indian River Lagoon National Estuary Program

10:30-10:45 am Break

10:45-11:30 am - Grow Your Own Delicious Food! (no matter where you live) - Sally Scalera UF/IFAS Extension Brevard County

11:30-12:30 - Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ in HOA's and Everywhere! Claire Lewis University of Florida - Florida Friendly Landscape Program

12:30-1 pm Door prizes and plant sale

Hope to see you there!