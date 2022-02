2022 Rotary of Indialantic Gala & Auction

The Rotary Club of Indialantic will be holding a gala and auction on Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 6:30 PM to 9 PM at the American Muscle Car Museum at 3500 Sarno Road in Melbourne, Florida.

What is Rotary

Rotary is a membership organization of business professionals and other community leaders for fellowship, networking and to do good in our communities and beyond.