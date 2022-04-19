Satellite Beach Celebrates Earth Day Saturday April 23rd 2022

Earth Day Event Update!

Our FREE Event is happening this Saturday April 23rd!!

Each year we gather together to celebrate the world we live on. This year the Beautification and Sustainability Board are teaming up again to bring the Earth Day Celebration to the DRS Recreation Center on Saturday April 23rd from 9:00 am until 3:00pm! We will have over 30 vendors and live music for your enjoyment. Big thanks goes out to all the board members and city staff that work together to create this event each year Celebrate with us, grab some lunch from the food trucks, find that right plant for the right place and learn something new at the Satellite Beach Coastal Garden Fair and Earth Day Celebration! #satellitebeach #EarthDay #events