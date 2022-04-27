The Morgan Project Turtle Splash May 7th, 2022

The M.O.R.G.A.N. Project would like to invite you to participate in our upcoming FUNdraiser “17th Annual Turtle Splash” Broadcast Live on Facebook on May 7, 2022 at 12 Noon.

Adopt your turtles here: https://bit.ly/3uF0DCv.

It's Turtle Splash time of year! Our signature fundraiser to support our Morgan's Legacy Gift Program for children with disabilities. Help us continue to champion for children with disabilities in our community and across the country.

Adopt a Rubber Turtle or Two!

It’s Just $5 To Enter To Win!

Every turtle adopted will "splash" for prizes!

Our Turtle Fairy is back again this year!

She will adopt a turtle for $5 in your name when you place your order to adopt turtles! One more chance for you to WIN!

10 AMAZING PRIZES !!!!

Grand Prize: 7 Night Holland America Cruise for 2. You pick: Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico or New England and Canada.

Additional prizes up for grabs-

Evo-Oceanside Beach Cruiser

Apple iPad Mini

Kate Spade Bag and Earrings

Brevard Zoo Tickets

Total Wine Private Wine Class for 20!

Gift Certificates donated by Wild Ocean Seafood, Richard's Paints, Arts for All Studio and so much more!!!

Stay in the know and visit our website for prize updates, sponsorship information and more about us: https://bit.ly/turtles2022

Thank you Sponsors!!!

Holland America Line

Taylor Made Therapies

Revolutions Cyclery

Savings Safari

Kate Spade New York

Carpenter Kessel/Compass

Precise Title, Inc

Rock Paper Simple

Total Wine

Brevard Zoo

Arts for All Studio

Wild Ocean Seafood

Richards Paint

Costco

CVS Health