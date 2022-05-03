Green Gables Needs Your Help to Save the Historical Mansion

How You Can Help? - Let the Governor Know That Saving History is important To You

Dear Green Gables Supporter,

Please take a moment to write a message to Governor DeSantis to let him know that you enjoyed your visit and how important it is to save history. The Florida State Legislature has approved full funding for the Special Category Grants for this year's budget. That means, if Governor DeSantis approves it, we will receive the grant that will finally allow us to purchase and save Green Gables. Please send him an email today telling him how important it is that he agree to fully fund the Appropriations Item 3165A Historic Resources Special Category Grants.

His email address is GovernorRon.Desantis@eog.myflorida.com Thank you