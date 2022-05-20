Create Your World Summer Art Camp

OUR TEAM + FACULTY:Create Your World is produced by Derek Gores Gallery. Our team of instructors and assistants bring diverse backgrounds including fine art, education, and design. All instructors are carefully screened and subjected to a nationwide background check.

WHY ART CAMP?Art benefits everyone! Instructors teach skills, but it is our aim to nurture the adventurous creative spirit that kids naturally possess. Projects are designed to prompt original, creative thinking, so results will be wholly unique. The confidence, outside the box thinking and joy will serve your child in any future pursuits.

The program is composed of mixed-media camps in the morning and a concentration on specific media in the afternoon. Click here for a complete list of Weekly Themes. Descriptions are also located in each week’s item below.

Half-day or Full-day options allow you to choose the program that works best for your child and your schedule. We now offer snack time for morning and afternoon campers and after camp enrichment, too!

Address: Highland Avenue Fellowship Classrooms – 1591 Highland Ave. Melbourne FL, 32935

Open: Tuesday – Friday

Hours: 9:00 am – 4:00 pm + After Camp 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Half-Day Hours: Mornings 9-12 pm/Afternoons 1-4 pm; Weekly Tuition: $150

Full-Day Hours: 9-4 pm; Weekly Tuition: $290

After Camp: 4-6 pm; $75 per Camper/Week

PreK & K – morning option only (must be toilet-trained)

Children are grouped by age and “buddy” requests can not be promised.

Special concentration for 7 th and 8 th graders during weeks 5 & 7.

