The Florida Wildlife Hospital Benefits from Art Sale at the 5TH Avenue Art Gallery

Creatures in the Gallery

Opening Reception is June 3rd, 2022 from 5:30 to 8:30 PM

Exhibit open May 30th – June 25th

1470 Highland Ave, Melbourne, FL 32935

Aletha Rector is a highly regarded and talented local sculptor whose whimsical animals are very popular with gallery patrons.

Nancy Dittmeier was a collector of art and a lover of wildlife. Over the years she supported the Florida Wildlife Hospital as well as the artists of the Melbourne area. She was especially drawn to the characters created by Aletha Rector. A portion of the sales proceeds will be generously donated to FWH in her honor.

Keeping Wildlife Wild

Since 1973, Florida Wildlife Hospital (FWH) has rescued, rehabilitated, and released thousands of sick, injured, and orphaned native Florida animals in Brevard County.

Our Mission:

Keeping wildlife wild by providing quality, compassionate care

To support that mission, FWH focuses on:

Providing quality care through networking, continued education, and medical advancements

Releasing only mentally and physically “sound” native Florida wildlife that can positively contribute to the ecosystem in their intended way

Acting as the front lines for disease detection, treatment, and prevention

Empowering our community through education to protect native Florida wildlife and their natural environment

Providing a place to give back through volunteering and donations

Providing internships to engage the younger generations ensuring continued success of the wildlife rehabilitation field

Conducting business in a sustainable and environmentally friendly fashion

Located in Palm Shores, Florida, FWH is available 365 days a year to admit wildlife patients. We care for more than 5,000 patients per year. There is never charge for animal care but we receive no state or federal funding. FWH is the only facility of its kind in the area and provides immeasurable and critical value to the community and to the lives of the wildlife cared for at our facility. Since most of the wild animals brought to our clinic suffer from injuries or problems caused by humans, we not only aim to help animals in need, but to educate the public on how they can reduce their impact on local wildlife.