The Florida Wildlife Hospital Benefits from Art Sale at the 5TH Avenue Art Gallery
Creatures in the Gallery
Opening Reception is June 3rd, 2022 from 5:30 to 8:30 PM
Exhibit open May 30th – June 25th
1470 Highland Ave, Melbourne, FL 32935
Aletha Rector is a highly regarded and talented local sculptor whose whimsical animals are very popular with gallery patrons.
Nancy Dittmeier was a collector of art and a lover of wildlife. Over the years she supported the Florida Wildlife Hospital as well as the artists of the Melbourne area. She was especially drawn to the characters created by Aletha Rector. A portion of the sales proceeds will be generously donated to FWH in her honor.
Keeping Wildlife Wild
Since 1973, Florida Wildlife Hospital (FWH) has rescued, rehabilitated, and released thousands of sick, injured, and orphaned native Florida animals in Brevard County.
Our Mission:
Keeping wildlife wild by providing quality, compassionate care
To support that mission, FWH focuses on:
- Providing quality care through networking, continued education, and medical advancements
- Releasing only mentally and physically “sound” native Florida wildlife that can positively contribute to the ecosystem in their intended way
- Acting as the front lines for disease detection, treatment, and prevention
- Empowering our community through education to protect native Florida wildlife and their natural environment
- Providing a place to give back through volunteering and donations
- Providing internships to engage the younger generations ensuring continued success of the wildlife rehabilitation field
- Conducting business in a sustainable and environmentally friendly fashion
Located in Palm Shores, Florida, FWH is available 365 days a year to admit wildlife patients. We care for more than 5,000 patients per year. There is never charge for animal care but we receive no state or federal funding. FWH is the only facility of its kind in the area and provides immeasurable and critical value to the community and to the lives of the wildlife cared for at our facility. Since most of the wild animals brought to our clinic suffer from injuries or problems caused by humans, we not only aim to help animals in need, but to educate the public on how they can reduce their impact on local wildlife.