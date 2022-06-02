Marine Resource Council Hosts Summer Camp for Kids 8-13

Summer camp is the MRC education staff’s favorite time of year! Every year, the Lagoon Castaway Camp inspires and educates youth about the importance of the Indian River Lagoon. We offer a variety of hands-on activities, helping campers discover the connection between science and nature in the world around them. The MRC education staff is pleased to offer all new content for this year’s summer camp.

The 2022 Lagoon Castaway Camp will take place from June 6 to August 5 for explorers ages 8 to 13 years old at the Lagoon House (3275 Dixie Highway NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905). Each week of camp is limited to 20 explorers. For each day of camp please make sure your camper is prepared with close-toed shoes, sunscreen, clothes to get wet/dirty in, and plenty of food and water to energize exploration. Below are the different educational themes our campers will be exploring this summer!

Sea Perch

Session 1: June 6-10 • SOLD OUT •

Session 2: July 11-15

Only a Few Spaces Left

Join us for a week of STEM activities! Campers will channel their creativity as they work together to construct underwater ROVs. Explorers will learn about scientific concepts such as electricity, physics, and engineering in a fun, hands-on manner. On the last day of camp, the young engineers will put their SeaPerch’s to the test by navigating their ROV through underwater obstacle courses at a community pool.

Register Now!

Day 1: We’re Stronger Together

Day 2: It’s Electric

Day 3: Fine Tuning and Testing

Day 4: Science Is Everywhere

Day 5: Time to Test Our Creations!

Survivor

Session 1: June 13-17 • SOLD OUT •

Session 2: July 18-22 • SOLD OUT •

Join us for a week of outdoor survival activities! Campers will explore the unique natural habitat at the Lagoon House and learn valuable outdoor survival skills such as navigation, plant identification, and shelter building. On the last day of camp, explorers will venture to Wickham Park to utilize their survival skills to locate Geocaches.

Day 1: Water Is Life

Day 2: Picking Plants

Day 3: Fire and Shelter

Day 4: Navigation

Day 5: Exploring Wickham Park

The Circle of Life

Session 1: June 20-24

Only a Few Spaces Left

Session 2: July 25-29

Only a Few Spaces Left

Join us for a week of animal exploration! Campers will learn about food chains and trophic interactions among lagoon, scrub, and ocean habitats. On the last day of camp, the young scientists will inspect the many habitats of Sebastian Inlet State Park.

Register Now!

Day 1: Loving Lagoon Habitats

Day 2: Super Scrub Friends (with guest presentation from the Florida Wildlife Hospital)

Day 3: Birds, Birds, Birds!

Day 4: Exploring the Oceans

Day 5: The Many Habitats of Sebastian Inlet State Park

Earth to Sky

Session 1: June 27-July 1

Session 2: August 1-5

Join us for a week of exploring our natural world! Through hands-on activities such as squid dissections and space simulations, campers will learn about natural phenomena from the deep ocean’s crust through our atmosphere to outer space. Included in this week’s adventures is a trip to Turkey Creek Sanctuary AND the Spoil Islands!

Register Now!

Day 1: The Oceans Deep

Day 2: Caring for the Coasts

Day 3: Friendly Forests at Turkey Creek

Day 4: Up in Our Atmosphere

Day 5: The Final Frontier

MRC Summer Camp 2022 Details

Location: Lagoon House, 3275 Dixie Highway NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905

Camp Hours: 9:00 am–1:30 pm; aftercare available from 1:30–5:30 pm

Drop off will be between 8:45 and 9:00 am

Pick up will be between 1:30 and 1:45 pm

Camp Fees: $300 per session, with an additional $120 per week for after care.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the MRC is continuing to implement extra precautions to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our campers. Before coming to the first day of camp, please discuss proper hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, and the importance of physical distancing with your child. We also ask parents/guardians to assess the health of your child daily and to please notify us immediately if your child has any of the following symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea). More information regarding COVID procedures will be sent to your email address prior to camp.

*Camp topics, activities, and field trips are subject to change