Straight Talk June 23rd Answers Questions About the Indian River Lagoon

Straight Talk

We are five years into the Save Our Indian River Lagoon project and the half cent sales tax so where do we stand? Dr. Duane Defreese Executive Director of the IRLNEP, Vinnie Taranto Citizen Oversight Committee Chair and Dr. Jeff Able from FL Tech will update you on our progress.

Hear from the experts and ask your questions at the June 23 Straight Talk. The free event will be held in Gleason auditorium on the FL Tech campus on June 23 @ 5:30. More info at www.helpthelagoon.org

Free tickets are required through eventbrite.