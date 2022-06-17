Brevard Caribbean American Sports and Culture Celebrates Caribbean Heritage Month

BCASCA’s Celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month continues throughout June.

BCASCA is an organization which brings together people of Caribbean origin residing in Brevard County and enhances their interactions with other groups through sports, social & cultural activities, education, community service, and political engagement. BCASCA is committed to continuing its contribution to and positively influencing the communities within the county, and its diverse population in general. BCASCA believes that the accomplishment of this vision is a progression which requires the engagement & development of young people, the volunteerism & contributions of its older members and culminates in its support of the elderly.