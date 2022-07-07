Groundswell Startups Presents A Survey of Modern Computing: Journey to the Cloud and Beyond

A Survey of Modern Computing: Journey to the Cloud and Beyond

Thursday, July 21 ⋅ 5:30 – 7:00pm (EDT)

Join Chris Struttmann, Founder & VP of Engineering at ALTR, for a talk on the technological evolution that led to cloud computing, the business needs that influenced its development, and the future of the cloud.

This talk is for anyone who works in or is affected by tech – whether you are in software engineer, in sales or marketing, this talk has something for everyone.

About Altr:

ALTR delivers the only complete data control and protection solution that allows businesses of all sizes to know, control, and protect sensitive data easily and quickly. ALTR’s SaaS-based platform, no-code interface, helps companies minimize the risks to data sooner and unlock its value faster.

Part of the founding team at ALTR, Chris Struttman was the original Chief Engineer and Architect of the ALTR platform and now leads the company's team of talented engineers. Chris brings over 15 years of innovation experience in the enterprise and cloud computing markets, having held engineering roles at Dash Financial Technologies, Tastemaker Labs, Groome Technologies, and others. Chris attended the Florida Institute of Technology College of Engineering and is named 'inventor' on over 15 patents relating to ALTR's product portfolio.