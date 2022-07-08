The Brevard Zoo Plays a Key Role in Conservation & Sustainability in Brevard and Beyond

In addition to doing our part to meet the environmental needs of our community, we’re connecting our corner of the world to larger conservation efforts at the state, national and global levels.

Quarters for Conservation makes it easy to help wildlife in our backyard and around the world. Zoo visitors receive a “quarter” token to place into one of three conservation programs that need funding. The choices show how our efforts here in Brevard County can benefit animals across the globe.

As an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), we have a long history of helping to protect imperiled species and ecosystems. We are committed to SAFE: Saving Animals From Extinction, an AZA-led initiative to defend some of the world’s most vulnerable wildlife.