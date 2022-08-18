International Coastal Cleanup September 17, 2022

Grab your friend or neighbor and help clean up the Lagoon.

The International Coastal Cleanup began more than 35 years ago.

Identifying sources of debris helps change behaviors, reduces pollution in our waterways and makes our coasts cleaner and healthier.

The Marine Resource Council's participation in this cleanup has expanded to 6 sites:

Melbourne Causeway

Eau Gallie Causeway

Pineda Causeway

Cocoa Beach/528 Causeway

Manatee Sanctuary Park, Cape Canaveral

Banana River Park, Cape Canaveral

Free Event, Cool Turtle t-shirts available for purchase helps in fundraising for the event

Sponsorships Available

Find out more at www.loveourlagoon.com