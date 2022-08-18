© 2022 WFIT
Coastal Connection

International Coastal Cleanup September 17, 2022

Published August 18, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT
Grab your friend or neighbor and help clean up the Lagoon.

The International Coastal Cleanup began more than 35 years ago.
Identifying sources of debris helps change behaviors, reduces pollution in our waterways and makes our coasts cleaner and healthier.

The Marine Resource Council's participation in this cleanup has expanded to 6 sites:
Melbourne Causeway
Eau Gallie Causeway
Pineda Causeway
Cocoa Beach/528 Causeway
Manatee Sanctuary Park, Cape Canaveral
Banana River Park, Cape Canaveral

Free Event, Cool Turtle t-shirts available for purchase helps in fundraising for the event

Sponsorships Available

Find out more at www.loveourlagoon.com

Coastal Connection