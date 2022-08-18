International Coastal Cleanup September 17, 2022
Grab your friend or neighbor and help clean up the Lagoon.
The International Coastal Cleanup began more than 35 years ago.
Identifying sources of debris helps change behaviors, reduces pollution in our waterways and makes our coasts cleaner and healthier.
The Marine Resource Council's participation in this cleanup has expanded to 6 sites:
Melbourne Causeway
Eau Gallie Causeway
Pineda Causeway
Cocoa Beach/528 Causeway
Manatee Sanctuary Park, Cape Canaveral
Banana River Park, Cape Canaveral
Free Event, Cool Turtle t-shirts available for purchase helps in fundraising for the event
Sponsorships Available
Find out more at www.loveourlagoon.com