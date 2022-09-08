Turtle Krawl 5K Benefits Sea Turtle Preservation Saturday September 10, 2022 7:30 am

The Sea Turtle Preservation Society has been protecting sea turtles and their habitat in Brevard County for more than 35 years.

Our annual Turtle Krawl 5K event provides needed funds to continue the organization’s education and conservation programs.

All race proceeds benefit the Sea Turtle Preservation Society’s mission to help sea turtles survive. In past years, funds raised have supported numerous efforts to help these protected species.

These programs include the Brevard Zoo’s Sea Turtle Healing Center as well as STPS programs and activities, including rescue and transport of injured sea turtles, nesting surveys, night walks, and other educational outreach programs. In addition, funds have assisted in purchasing satellite transmitters for the UCF marine turtle research program.

Info: www.turtlekrawl.com