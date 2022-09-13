Conradina's Landscaping with Florida Natives Tour

The Purposes of the Landscape Tour

Our Mission is to promote the preservation, conservation and restoration of the native plants and native plant communities of Florida.

Provide Brevard County residents with the opportunity to see landscapes containing 70% or more Florida native plants or transitioning to a Florida native landscape.

Illustrate that healthy, attractive landscapes can flourish without the use of chemicals.

Motivate residents to try landscaping with native plants.

Encourage other landscapers to use natural landscaping techniques in their own landscapes by providing the opportunity to visit a variety of interesting and visually appealing pesticide-free landscapes.

Inspire other landscapers to provide wildlife habitat in their home landscapes.

