© 2022 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
coastal_connection.jpg
Coastal Connection

Conradina's Landscaping with Florida Natives Tour

Published September 13, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT
Screenshot 2022-09-08 175827.jpg

The Purposes of the Landscape Tour

Our Mission is to promote the preservation, conservation and restoration of the native plants and native plant communities of Florida.

The Purposes of the Landscape Tour

  • Provide Brevard County residents with the opportunity to see landscapes containing 70% or more Florida native plants or transitioning to a Florida native landscape.
  • Illustrate that healthy, attractive landscapes can flourish without the use of chemicals.
  • Motivate residents to try landscaping with native plants.
  • Encourage other landscapers to use natural landscaping techniques in their own landscapes by providing the opportunity to visit a variety of interesting and visually appealing pesticide-free landscapes.
  • Inspire other landscapers to provide wildlife habitat in their home landscapes.

Tickets available on Eventbrite

Coastal Connection
Terri Wright
Terri Wright has held the position of General Manager at WFIT since 1998.
See stories by Terri Wright