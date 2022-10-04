SCPA Presents Electronic Voting Promises & Pitfalls

Electronic Voting: Promises & Pitfalls”-SCPA FIRST THURSDAY EVENT

Is there such a thing as “hanging chad” in cyberspace? Is online voting secure? Can voting machines be hacked? These are all important questions that society will soon grapple with as we inevitably move towards electronic voting.

We already allow early voting and voting by mail, so is online voting really all that different? Wouldn’t it be easier to vote from the comfort of your favorite chair at home instead of standing in line for hours waiting to cast your ballot? When will the government release the official (and trusted) “Presidential Voting” app for your smartphone?

Come to this talk to discuss some of the promises & pitfalls of electronic voting. Like it or not, it’s coming soon, so as concerned citizens, we should be aware of the tradeoffs inherent in relying on new technology for elections at all levels (federal, state, and municipal). This talk is part of the Space Coast Progressive Alliance’s 2022 “Road to Civility” series.

Scott Tilley Ph.D

Scott Tilley is an emeritus professor at the Florida Institute of Technology, president and founder of the Center for Technology & Society, president and co-founder of Big Data Florida, president and founder of Precious Publishing, a Senior Fellow at the American Security Council Foundation, past president of INCOSE Space Coast, and a Space Coast Writers’ Guild Fellow. His recent books include AFTERMATH (2022), PETS (2021), and PANDEMIC (2020). He holds a Ph.D. in computer science from the University of Victoria.

ZOOM AND FACEBOOK LIVE

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84175950107

ID: 841 7595 0107

FaceBook Live:

https://www.facebook.com/SCPAFlorida/