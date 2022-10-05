St John's Episcopal Church presents EvenSong October 9th

Sunday, October 9 a Choral Evensong is presented in the Sanctuary. We will offer a free dinner 6 – 6:45 p.m. in the Parish Hall (free will offering accepted) and Evensong will be 7 – 7:45 p.m. in the Sanctuary. Under the direction of Dr. Jerry Davidson, our organist and choirmaster (click here for more about Dr. Jerry), a multi-church choir will present a service of music and worship to help you end your day and your weekend centered on God.