Serene Harbor presents Casino Night 2022, a fundraising event held at the American Muscle Car Museum. Tickets include food and drinks, opportunities for casino-style gaming, raffle prizes, and the rare chance to see 325+ pristinely maintained muscle cars all in one spot.

Oct 08, 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

American Muscle Car Museum, 3500 Sarno Rd, Melbourne, FL 32934, USA