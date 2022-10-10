Green Gables Presents Nightmare on Foggy Bluff

Announcing, perhaps the BEST Foggy Bluff EVER! This year our October Event will be a real scream! Walk a winding path through your worst nightmare. Encounter menacing creatures in the most diabolical dream-like scenes. There will be no escaping the terrors that lurk in the shadows on the grounds of Foggy Bluff!

Tickets: $20 per adult and $10 for children under 12. (available on Eventbrite)

Dates and times:

Wed. Oct. 19th - Sund. Oct. 23rd 7pm-11pm

Baked goods and Foggy Bluff T shirts available for sale.

NOTE: No smoking, drinking, illegal substances permitted.

*Green Gables reserves the right to refuse entry to, or eject anyone who becomes disruptive or abusive. Due to City of Melbourne requirements, this events is outside, on the grounds only.