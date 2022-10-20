The Brevard Youth Chorus has been performing since 2004. The chorus offers a unique musical and educational experience in a group setting. Members are selected by audition and rehearse and perform from September through May. A treble chorus of children in the fourth to tenth grades, children from all over Brevard County are welcome to audition. The chorus performs throughout the year at various venues. The Brevard Youth Chorus is directed by Beth Green, and accompanied by Lori Jahn.

Did your child miss the chance to audition for the Brevard Youth Chorus? New members will still be considered through October 27th! Call 321-610-8731 or email BrevardYouthChorus@gmail today for a simple audition and the chance for joyful music-making with the Brevard Youth Chorus!