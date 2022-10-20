Preserve Our Paradise-Vote November 8th Environmentally Endangered Land & Water Referendum

Make A Difference

When early voting begins on October 24, and on ELECTION DAY NOVEMBER 8th, you have the opportunity to continue the Environmentally Endangered Lands Program, currently maintaining and improving significant natural areas and nature recreation and education areas for you, your family and our future generations—many places you know and love across Brevard County.

What The Referendum Does

Protects natural spaces for wildlife, fish, woodlands & birds

Good for our economy

» Improves property values, increases tourism dollars, attracts new businesses

» Preserves Indian River Lagoon shorelines

Enhances Quality of life

» More recreation and nature education

» Preserves natural environment we treasure

Reduces pollution entering the Indian River Lagoon & St Johns River

