Brevard Indian River Lagoon Coalition Presents Lagoon Straight Talk January 19th 2023

GET STRAIGHT TALK ON SEPTIC AND SEWER POLLUTION

The Brevard Indian River Lagoon Coalition is pleased to announce that we will be

hosting another Lagoon Straight Talk event at the Titusville High School, Performing

Arts Center January 19, 2023, 6-8pm.

Our Free admission Lagoon Straight Talk events provide knowledgeable speakers and

a question and answer forum for our guests, as well as exhibiting local non-profits and

Lagoon restoration related service providers.

This January event in Titusville will focus on septic and sewer systems, one of the main

contributors of pollution to the Indian River Lagoon. Speakers will provide insight on the

issues septic and sewer systems pose on the health of the Indian River Lagoon and the

innovative solutions available to address these challenges.

Presentations will be made by Dr. Brian LaPointe, Florida Atlantic University at Harbor

Branch; Dr. Randal Parkinson, Florida International University; Todd Swingle, Executive

Director, Toho Water Authority; and Terri Breeden, Brevard County Natural Resources

Department.

After their presentations the speakers will form a panel on stage to answer your

questions. This is usually the most interesting part of the event, so bring your questions.

To assist residents who need to replace old polluting septic systems, learn about the

County's incentives for upgrading to new advanced treatment systems. See a full sized

demo system and talk to a local installer to get a quote and answer your questions.

The Brevard Indian River Lagoon Coalition is a non-profit organization, educating and

advocating to restore the IRL to a sustainable healthy condition. We are a coalition of 21

non-profit organizations that have an interest in or impact on Lagoon restoration. You

can find a list of these organization at www.helpthelagoon.org

These organizations provide the great diversity in knowledge needed to address the

multifaceted issues facing the Indian River Lagoon.

The Brevard Indian River Lagoon Coalition is a leading, independent advocate for a healthy Lagoon.

The non-profit, non-partisan Coalition brings together organizations, businesses and individuals

who share the goal of supporting restoration of the Lagoon.