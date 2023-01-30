Space Coast Progressive Alliance Presents Women in STEM February 2nd 6:30 pm

The number of women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields remains disappointingly low. Even after numerous attempts to boost enrollment in schools, provide positive role models for budding young scientists and engineers, and encourage young girls to pursue careers in STEM, there are still educational, societal, and structural problems to address. Fortunately, there are excellent examples of women who have succeeded in STEM – often in the face of daunting challenges. Come to this inspiring talk by Tauhida Parveen to hear about her experiences in technical and leadership positions in academia and industry. Her story illustrates that women of color and other underrepresented groups can excel in a challenging patriarchal workplace – technical or otherwise – if they know the keys to success.

Tauhida Parveen is the manager of Instructional Operations & Delivery at Chegg. She previously was the lead instructor at Thinkful, a NYC-based startup focused on the online education experience for tomorrow’s developers, and the University Department Chair of Software Engineering at Keiser University. She is the co-founder of Big Data Florida, vice president of the American Software Testing Qualifications Board, an accomplished speaker, a published writer, and a certified fitness instructor. She holds an MBA from the University of Central Florida and a Ph.D. in computer science from the Florida Institute of Technology.

Join us on Zoom: https://bit.ly/SCPA-02Feb23 or watch the recording following the event on YouTube.