Family Promise in Brevard Helps Families Facing Homelessness 5K February 24th

Mission

Our mission is to end family homelessness in Brevard County by collaborating with our community to provide families the support and resources they need to put themselves on a path towards long-term housing stability.

Vision

Our vision is that every family in Brevard County has safe affordable housing and the resources to achieve self-sufficiency and lasting independence.

Diversity and Inclusion

Family Promise of Brevard serves families of all compositions and is committed to advancing diversity, inclusion, equity, and social justice. We welcome everyone in the community to be part of the solution to empower families experiencing homelessness and ultimately retain and regain the safety, security, and opportunity that comes with having a home.