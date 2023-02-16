© 2023 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
coastal_connection.jpg
Coastal Connection

Family Promise in Brevard Helps Families Facing Homelessness 5K February 24th

Published February 16, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST
Screenshot 2023-02-15 164351.jpg

Mission

Our mission is to end family homelessness in Brevard County by collaborating with our community to provide families the support and resources they need to put themselves on a path towards long-term housing stability.

Vision

Our vision is that every family in Brevard County has safe affordable housing and the resources to achieve self-sufficiency and lasting independence.

Diversity and Inclusion

Family Promise of Brevard serves families of all compositions and is committed to advancing diversity, inclusion, equity, and social justice. We welcome everyone in the community to be part of the solution to empower families experiencing homelessness and ultimately retain and regain the safety, security, and opportunity that comes with having a home.

Coastal Connection