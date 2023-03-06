Indiafest March 11 & 12 at Wickham Park

Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.

~Mohandas Gandhi

Committed to Increasing Cultural Awareness by showcasing the rich ethnic diversity of India and Promoting Cultural Harmony through Community outreach, Volunteerism & Philanthropy.

Terri met with Shobit Mehta to talk about this years Indiafest! Enjoy Indian cuisine, hand crafted gifts, art, raffles, and culture on March 11 & 12 at Wickham park! More info at indiafestbrevard.org

What began as a humble effort has turned into a symbol of cultural enrichment and an eagerly awaited event here in Brevard County. Make plans today to attend this year’s event that celebrates India’s culture, history and traditions.

Indiafest March 11-12 in Wickham Park!

Dance, music, yoga, henna tattoo, shopping, culture and FOOD lovers to come and visit our 26 annual Indiafest. There is something for all ages. From kids fair games and even pizza.

To date Indiafest has donated over $1,150,000 to various charities & aids in disaster relief! This year Indiafest proudly supports Grandparents Raising Grandchildren of Brevard and Earthquake disaster relief to Turkey/Syria through The American Red Cross.

Tickets http://indiafestbrevard.org/

